Woman accused of abducting child from outside Hull hospital appears in court

Members of the public gave chase when a woman just released from a mental health unit grabbed a baby at Hull Royal Infirmary, a court heard.

Alicia Steward, 23, appeared before Hull Magistrates yesterday charged with child abduction.

The court heard the baby’s mother was waiting for a taxi in the foyer on Wednesday, with the child in a baby carrier. Miss Steward, of no fixed address, had been discharged the same day from the Avondale unit. Sally Robinson, prosecuting, said a young female, apparently talking to herself, twice approached the mother, asking: “Is that my baby?”.

The mother tried to stop her but she was “too strong” and ran off, said Ms Robinson, having hoisted the baby carrier over her head, pursued by a prison officer and others, who detained her in the car park.

Richard Fowler, defending, said there were “extremely concerning” aspects of the case. Miss Steward was “clearly troubled,” and he was “horrified” there was no one from the mental health team in court.

She was remanded in custody to appear at Hull Crown Court on January 26. No plea was entered.