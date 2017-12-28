Woman airlifted to hospital after collision outside Selby train station

A pedestrian has been airlifted to hospital this morning after a collision in Selby.

The woman, aged in her 50s, was outside Selby Train Station when the collision, involving a white Citroen Berlingo panel van and a white Ford Tourneo people carrier, happened at around 8.50am.

North Yorkshire Police say she suffered a serious leg injury and cuts to her head but was conscious and breathing when she was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary for emergency treatment.

The area has been closed to traffic while police investigate the circumstances and witnesses are asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room. Please quote reference NYP-28122017-0064.