Woman allegedly raped in Halifax town centre

Police investigating the alleged rape of a woman aged in her 20s in Halifax town centre have issued these images of a male they would like to identify.

The incident is reported to have happened in Silver Street between 3am and 4am yesterday (Friday).

Silver Street, Halifax (Google).

Police said the victim was being supported by specially trained officers.

Detective Sergeant Ross Wadsworth, of Calderdale District CID, said: “Enquiries into this report are at an early stage and continuing, but we believe this male may have information which could assist our investigation.”

Anyone who can help police identify the male in the pictures is asked to contact Calderdale District CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13180150106.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.