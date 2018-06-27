Woman and baby taken to hospital after two-car smash in East Yorkshire

Have your say

A woman and baby were taken to hospital after a two-car smash in East Yorkshire.

The crash happened at about 7pm yesterday (Tuesday), when two vehicles collided in South Cave, Brough.

A woman, who suffered whiplash, and a baby, who were inside one of the vehicles, were taken to hospital.

The baby was "okay" and was only taken for a precautionary check-up, a spokesman for Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said.

Two men, inside the second vehicle, were treated by paramedics at the scene.

Crews cleared the carriageway at the scene following the crash.