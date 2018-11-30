Woman and child injured in Leeds crash after car overturns

A woman and a child have been taken to hospital after a crash in Leeds where a car overturned and landed on its roof.

It happened on Tong Road in Leeds just before 5pm and involved a blue Subaru Impreza.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said that the ambulance and fire services were also called and believe only one vehicle was involved. The injured have been taken to Leeds General Infirmary but the extent of injuries are not clear at this stage.

There are road blockages and traffic delays as a result of the crash, police added.