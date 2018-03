Have your say

A woman and a four-year-old child were taken to hospital for treatment after their car hit a shopfront in Wakefield.

Officers were called around 9.20pm last night following reports that a silver MG had collided with a shop on Calder Vale Road.

West Yorkshire Police said they were continuing investigations.

The driver, a woman in her thirties, and the child had been seriously injured.

There have been no arrests.