Woman and two dogs rescued from house fire in York

A woman has been rescued from the upstairs of her North Yorkshire home after becoming trapped in a house fire.

Crews from York, Acomb and Huntingdon got her out through the window of the terraced house in the Layerthorpe area of the city earlier today.

Two dogs were also rescued from the fire which was on the ground floor.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "She was receiving fire survival advice from Fire Control right up to the point of her rescue."

The woman in her 30s was treated on the scene by paramedics for smoke inhalation.