Woman arrested on suspicion of murder in Hull

Police have arrested a woman on suspicion of murder in Hull.

The 55-year-old woman remains in custody after another woman was found dead at a property in The Rydales near the Newland area yesterday, officers said.

Humberside Police officers were called at 9.15am by concerned neighbours and discovered the woman dead.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Curtis said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family, who are being supported by specialist officers.

“A suspect has been arrested and remains in custody helping with our enquiries.

"We have forensics teams and investigators remaining at the scene as our enquiries continue and would ask that if anyone saw anything that would help us, please tell us what you know."

Anyone who has information is asked to call 101, quoting log number 174 of 12/10/18.