Woman attacked whilst walking in woodland in Wakefield

A woman was grabbed and assaulted as she walked in woodland near Lupset.

The 44-year-old victim was approached from behind in a wooded area between Dacre Avenue and the M1 Motorway.

A man grabbed and assaulted her while she was walking near Airedale Heights but she kicked him and was able to break away.

She ran off with minor injuries and called for help.

Detectives are appealing for information about the attack, which took place between 6.30pm and 7pm on Tuesday, April 10.

Wakefield District CID said the suspect was described as a white man, aged in his 30s, who was wearing a black hooded jumper and dark clothing.

Detective Inspector Dave Rogerson of Wakefield CID, said: “This was a seemingly motiveless attack on a woman walking in woodland. It would have been a very frightening experience for the victim who, thankfully, only received minor injuries.

“We would like to speak with anyone who saw a man fitting the suspect’s description in the woods just before the attack or who saw a man fleeing the scene afterwards."

Anyone with information is asked to call CID via 101, quoting crime reference 13180169107. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.