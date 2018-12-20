Woman caught drink driving in North Yorkshire fined more than £1,000

A Harrogate woman caught drink driving has been fined more than £1,000 and banned from driving for 12-months.

Police stopped Camila Ruddy, 31, of Pannal, near Harrogate, on the A658 near Knaresborough just after 1am on December 8.

Camila Ruddy

She was breath tested and blew 41ug/100ml. The legal limit is 35ug.

Ruddy pleaded guilty to drink driving when she appeared Harrogate Magistrates’ Court.

Magistrates ordered her to pay £1,038, with £85 costs and a £103 victim surcharge.

They also banned her from driving for 12 months.

North Yorkshire Police officers are currently taking part in a county-wide drink and drug driving campaign, with stop checks taking place around the clock.

They are also using intelligence to target known offenders.

Speaking after the hearing, traffic sergeant Andy Morton said this year’s North Yorkshire campaign highlights the fact that everyone can play a role in preventing drink driving.

He said: “It might be by keeping an eye on mates when they’re out having a drink, or ordering them a taxi and making sure they don’t get behind the wheel if you think they’ve had one too many,” he said

“Preventing them from driving in the first place could well save a life. Alternatively it could be by sharing information with us about someone who is drink or drug driving so we can stop a tragedy before it happens.

“We see the horrific consequences of drink or drug driving first-hand. If you saw what we see, you’d definitely report a drink or drug driver.”

More than 70 drivers have been arrested since the campaign began on December 1, and more than 20 have now had court dates set.