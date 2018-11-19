Woman caught smuggling drugs into Students’ Union in Sheffield

A woman was arrested after she was caught smuggling drugs into the University of Sheffield’s Students’ Union.
The student attempted to enter the union building with a range of drugs in individual bags.
She was singled out by a drug detection dog and police officers were called.
South Yorkshire Police said ‘the student is now facing a potential criminal conviction and a day in court’.