Woman caught smuggling drugs into Students’ Union in Sheffield

A woman was arrested after she was caught smuggling drugs into the University of Sheffield’s Students’ Union.

The student attempted to enter the union building with a range of drugs in individual bags.

She was singled out by a drug detection dog and police officers were called.

South Yorkshire Police said ‘the student is now facing a potential criminal conviction and a day in court’.