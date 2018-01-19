Woman charged over knifepoint robberies in Sheffield

A woman has been charged over two armed robberies in Sheffield - one in which a victim was slashed.

Missy Roland, aged 20, of no fixed abode, is accused of using a knife to threaten members of staff at a shop in Richmond Park Road, Handsworth, around 8.30pm on Tuesday, January 16.

Alcohol and cigarettes were stolen during the raid, in which a member of staff sustained injuries to his hand.

She has also been charged over a second raid at 9pm that night at the Shell garage on Handsworth Road, Handsworth.

Tobacco was stolen during that incident.

Roland has been charged with two counts of theft, one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one count of threatening someone with a blade in a public place.

She is due at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today.