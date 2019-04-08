Woman charged with manslaughter over death of 10-month-old girl

Have your say

A woman is to appear in court charged with killing a baby girl in West Yorkshire.

Detectives have charged 41-year-old Sarah Higgins from Castleford with manslaughter in connection with the death of the 10-month-old at a house in Huddersfield in 2017.

Skyla Gillar was found unresponsive at the house in the Skelmanthorpe area of the town on August 27 of that year.

Skyla was taken to hospital but sadly died two days later on August 26.

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said today (Monday): "Sarah Higgins, aged 41, from Castleford, has been charged with the manslaughter of Skyla Giller.

"She will appear at Kirklees Magistrates Court, Huddersfield on 12 April 2019."