Woman critical after collision on Belle Isle Road in Leeds

Police have appealed for information after woman was left in a critical condition with head injuries following a collision in Leeds.

The 57-year-old pedestrian was crossing Belle Isle Road in Middleton, near to the junction with West Grange Drive, at 8.14pm last night when she was involved in a collision with a Skoda Fabia estate.

The woman suffered serious head injuries and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary in a critical condition, police said.

The driver stopped at the scene and has been interviewed.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101, quoting reference 13180156657.