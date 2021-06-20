Humberside Police are appealing for information following the fatal crash, which happened at around 2.30pm on Friday, June 18.

A blue Citroen C3 was travelling west along to Fiedlend Lane in Burton Pidsea. Police believe that while approaching a bend, the car left the road and crashed into a nearby tree.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the driver of the car died at the scene.

Fieldend Lane in Burton Pidsea, East Yorkshire.

Her family are being supported by specialist trained officers.