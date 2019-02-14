Woman dies from injuries after Mirfield house fire

Have your say

A woman in her 70s has died after being caught in a house fire in Mirfield.

Fire crews were called to the Huddersfield property on Monday, February 11.

The pensioner was taken to hospital but has since died from her injuries.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Police can confirm a woman has died following a fire at a property in Mirfield.

The incident happened on Monday 11 February; officers were called to reports of a fire at an address on Huddersfield Road.

A woman, in her 70s, was taken to hospital, but has since died as a result of the incident."

Investigations are ongoing to establish the exact cause of the fire.

