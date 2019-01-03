Woman dies in fatal crash near Slaithwaite, West Yorkshire

A woman in her 70s suffered fatal injuries when a car hit a wall at a road junction.

West Yorkshire Police said a 74-year-old female car passenger died in the crash near Slaithwaite at around 9.15am today (Thursday).

The 76- year-old male driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary after Peugeot 3008 collided with a dry stone wall at the junction of Holt Head Road and Varley Road.

Sergeant Carl Quinn of the Major Collision and Enquiry Team, said: “We are continuing to investigate this fatal collision and would like to speak to anyone who saw the incident or who saw the blue Peugeot in the moments just prior to it taking place."