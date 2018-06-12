Woman escapes police after chase through Yorkshire in stolen car

A female passenger in a stolen car is at large after she and the driver fled police during a pursuit and hid in a business park.

North Yorkshire Police traffic officer David Minto posted about the dramatic chase, which began in Cross Hills near Skipton, on Twitter.

The car - registered as having been stolen from Keighley three days previously - failed to stop for police and the two occupants, a man and a woman, fled the vehicle at the Millennium Business Park in Steeton, near Bradford.

The National Police Air Service helicopter was called to the scene and the driver was located hiding in undergrowth. He was arrested for driving and drug offences.

The female passenger escaped and efforts to locate her are continuing.