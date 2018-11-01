Woman grabbed by man as she walks to work in Huddersfield

A woman was assaulted as she walked to work in Huddersfield.

As she was walking through Greenhead Park at around 8.15am today (Thursday), a man grabbed her from behind. She managed to get away and get help and was not hurt in the incident.

The suspect is described as a black man, 20-30 years old, tall of medium build. He was wearing dark clothing, spoke with a local accent and smelt heavily of alcohol.

Det Insp James Bellhouse of Huddersfield CID said: "This was a frightening assault on a loan woman who was walking to work at the time. Luckily the woman wasn’t hurt but very shaken by what happened. I would urge anyone who has any information about this incident or witnesses anything in the area to contact the police to assist with our investigation."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference number 13180547392