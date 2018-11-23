Woman hit by car and seriously injured near Halifax

A PENSIONER was seriously injured when she was struck by a car while she was crossing a road in Northowram near Halifax.

Police said the woman was involved in collision with a a red Vauxhall Astra as she crossed Bradford Road at its junction with Newlands Grove just before 4,30pm on Thursday (Nov 22).

She was left with serious injuries as a result of the collision.

Any witnesses to the collision, who saw either the Astra or the injured woman before the collision or who has dash cam footage, are asked to call police on 101 quoting log 1089 of Thursday 22 November.