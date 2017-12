Have your say

A woman has been seriously injured after being struck by a HGV on York's main shopping thoroughfare.

The collision happened on Parliament Street, near the HSBC branch, just before 10am today.

The victim is in her 80s.

The lorry remains at the scene and has been cordoned off while police investigate.

Police also moved to reassure passers-by that the incident was not a security risk and that there was no cause for alarm.