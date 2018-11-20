Woman in care of paramedics after M1 pile-up near Sheffield

Have your say

A woman trapped in a car after a five-vehicle collision is in the care of paramedics after being released by firefighters.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was trapped in a car after a crash on the southbound carriageway of the M1 between J35 at Thorpe Hesley and J34 at Tinsley.

All four lanes of the motorway were closed in the immediate aftermath of the smash while firefighters released the trapped woman.

Two lanes have since re-opened.

No other details have yet been released.

More to follow.