Woman in court accused of defrauding cancer charity out of £90,000

A woman has appeared in court charged with defrauding a cancer charity out of more than £90,000.

Patricia Robertshaw, 42, is accused of pretending to have certain qualifications while working as a partnership and events manager at Yorkshire Cancer Research, in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, between 2015 and 2017.

Appearing at Harrogate Magistrates' Court on Thursday, the defendant, of Gisburn Road in Barrowford, Lancashire, was not required to enter a plea to four charges of fraud by false representation, dating from September 2015 to November 2017.

She was also not required to enter a plea to a charge of making a false instrument with intent that it be accepted as genuine between January 2013 and February 2013.

Robertshaw, who spoke only to confirm her name and address during the brief hearing, was given unconditional bail to appear at York Crown Court on January 2.

