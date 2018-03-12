Woman in her 90s robbed in her own home in Bradford

Have your say

A woman aged in her 90s was shoved over and robbed as she entered her house in Bradford.

The victim was followed through the door of her home in Hollingwood Lane by a man who pushed her over and took her purse which had around £30 in cash inside.

The man then fled the scene.

Bradford CID is investigating the robbery which occurred around midday yesterday.

The robber was a tall, white man, thought to be aged in his 40s, with dark hair and a moustache.

Anyone with any information which could assist detectives is asked to call Bradford CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13180116191.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.