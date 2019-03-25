Woman in her fifties killed in North Yorkshire after crash between HGV and car

Have your say

A woman in her fifties was killed in North Yorkshire after a crash on the A66.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage following a fatal collision at the junction with Kirby Hill, Richmondshire.

It was between a red VW Touran, which was foreign-registered, and a red Scania HGV.

One occupant of the VW, a woman in her fifties, died. The other occupant was seriously injured.

Anyone who was travelling on the A66 and saw the collision, or the manner of driving of a foreign-registered VW or a red Scania, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police.

Phone 101, or email the Major Collision Investigation Team, MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, or TS Julian Pearson, julian.pearson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk. Quote reference number 12190051568.