Woman in serious condition after A1 lorry crash

Police are now appealing for witnesses after a woman was seriously injured when her car hit a lorry on the A1 in North Yorkshire.

The collision happened on the north-bound carriageway between junction 47 (Allerton Park / Knaresborough) and junction 48 near Boroughbridge.

At around 11.40pm on the night of Saturday 2 March 2019, a white Nissan Juke driven by a 24-year-old woman from West Yorkshire collided with the rear of a red lorry that was travelling in the inside lane at the time.

The woman sustained serious injuries and was taken to James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough where she remains in a stable condition. The driver of the lorry was uninjured.

Police are appealing to anyone who saw either of the vehicles prior to the collision or who witnessed the actual collision to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room quoting reference 12190038926

The motorway was closed until just after 8am on Sunday 3 March to allow emergency services to tend to the casualty and carry out an investigation of the scene of the incident.