Woman injured after man falls from top of shopping centre

A woman has been injured after a man "fell from a height" at a shopping centre.

Shoppers and security staff tried to help the pair after the incident at Westfield shopping centre in Stratford at about 4pm on Wednesday, Scotland Yard said.

The Metropolitan Police said the woman's condition is not life-threatening, while the man's is not yet known.

Video shared on social media from the east London shopping centre showed them both lying on the floor near escalators.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police were called at approximately 4pm on Wednesday... to reports of a man fallen from a height and a woman injured at Westfield shopping centre, Stratford."

The London Ambulance Service attended the scene along with police.

In a statement, Westfield said: "The safety and security of our customers is our highest priority and our security team were immediately at the scene to help.

"We are working with the emergency services as they investigate the incident."

Press Association