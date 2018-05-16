Woman injured during terrifying house burglary in Batley

A woman and child were subjected to a terrifying break-in by five burglars who stole jewellery from their home.

Police said the woman was injured after being grabbed by one of the thugs, who were armed with tools, during the burglary yesterday in Batley.

She was at home alone with her young child at around 2pm when she heard a loud bang at the house on White Lee Road.

One burglar was trying to get through a patio door and four others appeared in the hallway carrying screwdrivers.

The woman tried to get away from the burglars and suffered minor injuries to her arm as she fell to the floor.

Police said the suspects made off with items including an engagement ring, other jewellery and a laptop.

DC Ian Carruthers, of Kirklees CID, said: “I am appealing to members of the public to see if anyone saw anything suspicious in the area this week.

“This was an absolutely terrifying ordeal for a mother and child in their own home. Thankfully neither of them were seriously hurt, but they were left extremely distressed by the incident.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting the crime number 13180233097.