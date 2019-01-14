Woman injured in collision with ambulance in Sheffield

Have your say

A woman was injured in a collision with an ambulance outside a GP surgery in Sheffield this morning.

The collision on Burngreave Road, Pitsmoor, happened close to Pitsmoor Surgery and was reported to South Yorkshire Police at 10.37am.

Burngreave Road is closed in both directions

The force said the pedestrian was taken to the Northern General Hospital after the collision but the extent of her injuries are not yet known.

Burngreave Road is closed in both directions while enquiries are carried out at the scene.

Bus company First South Yorkshire said services have been diverted via Scott Road and Ellesmere Road.

More to follow.