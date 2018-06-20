Woman injured in Halifax house fire: Candle suspected to have caused blaze

A WOMAN suffered burn injuries when a bedroom blaze believed to have been caused by a candle gutted the first floor of a house in Halifax.

Fire crews were called to the blaze at the semi-detached house on Mozley Drive at Illingworth, Halifax, just before 8.30pm last night Tues (June 19).

The woman aged in her twenties suffered burn injuries to both hands and one foot and smoke inhalation.

She was taken to Calderdale Royal Hospital by ambulance.

Watch commander Ryan Tetlaw, of Ilingworth Fire Station, said: "The cause of the blaze is under investigation. It is suspected to have been caused by a candle in the bedroom.

"It was a warm night and the windows had been opened in the bedroom. We suspect the wind has blown the curtains on to the candle, which was on a chest of drawers."