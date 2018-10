A woman found dead at her home in Hull has been named as Susan Atkinson.

Police discovered the body of the 55-year-old at her home on The Rydales on Sunday.

Another woman, aged 54, who was arrested a short time later has now been charged with murder and will appear in court this morning.

"Susan’s family have asked to be left to grieve in peace and are being supported by specially trained officers," a Humberside Police spokesperson said.