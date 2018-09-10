Woman killed in motorway collision near Sheffield after getting out of broken down car

A woman died in a collision on the M1 near Sheffield after she got out of a broken down car on a stretch of road where there is no hard shoulder.

The 62-year-old was a passenger in a grey Nissan Qashqai which broke down on the northbound stretch of the M1, one mile north of Woodall Services yesterday.

The woman and the Qashqai driver - a 65-year-old man - got out of their stranded car but South Yorkshire Police said that 16 minutes later their stationary vehicle was hit by a Mercedes E-Class.

The Qashqai passenger was struck following the collision between the two cars and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is understood that she was hit by the Qashqai as she was standing next to the vehicle when the Mercedes struck it.

A grey Peugeot 407 and a black Volkswagen Golf were then involved in collisions with the Mercedes and each other.

An investigation into the incident, which was reported to emergency services at around 9.40pm, is under way.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody this morning.

Witnesses to the collision or anyone who saw any of the vehicles beforehand should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 916 of September 9.