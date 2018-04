Have your say

A woman was left trapped after a three-car crash outside Harewood House in Leeds.

Firefighters were called to the scene outside the stately home, in Harrogate Road, at about about 10.40am today (Monday).

Three cars were involved in the collision.

Crews freed one woman, who became trapped following the crash.

She was taken to hospital by ambulance, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Fire engines from Moortown and Wetherby were called to the scene.