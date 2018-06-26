Woman missing from Calderdale believed to be with young child

A missing woman, last seen four days ago, is thought to have a young child with her.

West Yorkshire Police believe Laura Murgatroyd, who is missing from the Calderdale area, is with a tot under the age of one.

They are appealing for information to help trace her.

The 26-year-old was last seen at 2.13pm on Friday, June 22, at Crawford Avenue in Bradford.

She is described as white, 5ft 1in tall, of slim build. She has long red-purple hair, speaks with a Yorkshire accent and is of a light complexion.

Laura, or anyone who sees her, is asked to call Calderdale Police on 101, quoting log 984 of June 22.