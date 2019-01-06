Woman on wrong side of M62 bridge barriers talked down by police

Have your say

A woman in her 40s has been taken to hospital after being talked down from a bridge on the M62 by police.

West Yorkshire Police received a number of calls around 10am this morning raising concerns for the woman.

Officers attended and closed the bridge on the M62 after Bradley roundabout towards Bradford.

Insp Tom Harrison said: "We attended and within 30 to 40 minutes managed to bring her to the right side (of the barriers) and talk her down.

"She was taken to hospital for further support."

*Whatever you’re going through, you can call Samaritans free any time from any phone on 116 123 or visitwww.samaritans.org to find details of your nearest branch.

You don’t have to be suicidal to call Samaritans, we’re here for you to talk about anything that’s on your mind.