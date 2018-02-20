Woman robbed at cash machine in Hull

Have your say

A WOMAN was threatened and robbed at a cash machine on in Hull.

The robbery happened outside the RBS bank on Silver Street yesterday. (Mon February 19)

The victim had just withdrawn a number of notes when she was approached by a man who threatened her.

He stole the money and ran off towards Andrew Marvell House. The woman was unhurt.

The suspect has been described as white, around 5 ft 7in tall and skinny.

He was wearing a grey hooded jacket, tracksuit bottoms and a tweed scarf. He was described as having a spotty or scarred complexion.

Call police with information on 101, quoting log 456 of 19/02/18.