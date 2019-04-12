Woman's body recovered from River Ouse in York

Have your say

A woman's body has been recovered from the River Ouse in York city centre this morning.

A member of the public called police after seeing the woman's body in the river shortly before 7am.

Emergency services including police, firefighters and the ambulance service attended the scene.

Skeldergate, North Street and the Ouse Bridge were closed to the public while emergency services recovered the body.

North Yorkshire Police say they are not in the position to release the identity of the body.

A police spokeswoman said: "We were called to reports from a member of the public about a body in the river shortly before 7am.

"Officers at the scene confirmed it was a body of a woman in the river.

"Skeldergate / North Street and Ouse Bridge were closed in order to work at the scene to recover the body from the water."

"We are not in a position to release the identity of the body at this time."