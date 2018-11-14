Woman’s car stolen during knifepoint robbery in Leeds

A woman was pushed to the ground and had her car stolen during a terrifying knifepoint robbery in Leeds.

The incident happened at about 6.25pm on Monday in a car park on David Street, off Water Lane in Holbeck.

The 36-year-old victim was walking to her silver-coloured Audi Q5 when she was attacked by a man holding a knife.

He shoved her over and took her car keys before driving off in the vehicle with a second man.

The woman suffered a cut to the back of her head and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Her car was found abandoned yesterday on Sayner Lane, near the Royal Armouries museum.

West Yorkshire Police’s Det Sgt Ni Khan said: “This was obviously a frightening incident for the victim and we are carrying out extensive enquiries to trace those involved.

“This is a busy part of the city and I would ask for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who saw two men acting suspiciously in the area to contact police.

“I would also appeal for anyone who saw a silver Audi Q5 driving from the car park on David Street or saw it in the Sayner Lane area before it was abandoned to contact officers.”

Anyone with information is asked to ring the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.