Woman's death in York no longer being treated as murder

The death of a woman is no longer being treated as murder, police have announced.

The body of Claire Lucas, 25, was found at a property Fourth Avenue, York, on Monday, July 2.

A 35-year-old man who was previously arrested on suspicion of murder has been released.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Pearson of North Yorkshire Police said: “I understand that the local community have been deeply affected by Claire’s death.

"I’d like to reassure them that this is a continuing investigation and we are committed to our task of determining the full circumstances around Claire’s death."