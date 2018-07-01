Woman seriously injured after being hit by bus in York

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a woman suffered a serious head injury when she was struck by a double decker bus in York.

Police said the 26-year-old woman was hit on Bridge Street outside the Missoula restaurant just after 9pm on Saturday (June 30).

The woman, from the Oldham area, was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken by ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary, where her condition is described as stable.

Traffic and pedestrian closures were put in place in the Ouse Bridge and Micklegate areas for more than four hours while police conducted enquiries.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to call 101, quoting reference number 12180117552.