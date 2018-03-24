Woman seriously injured in hit and run in Bradford

Have your say

A pensioner suffered serious injuries in a hit and run in Bradford.

The 69-year-old woman was crossing Highgate around 9.10am on Thursday when she was struck by a silver Peugeot 206.

The Peugot made off towards the centre after the accident.

The woman suffered serious back injuries and is currently being treated in hospital.

Police are appealing for anyone with information or who knows where the car is to get in touch.

Call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

