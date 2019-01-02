Woman seriously injured in hit-and-run in Sheffield

Have your say

A woman is in hospital after being seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Sheffield.

The 76-year-old was struck by a silver Ford Mondeo on Lowedges Road, close to Beckett Crescent, Lowedges, at 11.25am yesterday.

The Mondeo was then involved in a further collision with parked cars before the occupants jumped out of the car and ran off.

Witnesses should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 693 of January 1.