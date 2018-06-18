Woman sexually assaulted and robbed in Hull

Have your say

POLICE are hunting a man who sexually assaulted and robbed a woman in Hull.

Humberside Police said the woman was walking with friends along Anlaby Road just after 3am on Sunday (June 17) when she was approached by a man who sexually assaulted her.

He then stole her mobile phone and tobacco before walking away along Midland Street.

The suspect is described as a mixed race man aged in his thirties with dark hair.

He was wearing a denim jacket, a dark coloured jumper and jeans.

Call police on 101 with information, quoting incident number 16/65049/18.