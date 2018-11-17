Woman suffers burns as fire breaks out at house in Bramley

Have your say

A woman has been rushed to hospital with burns after a fire broke out at a house in the Bramley area of Leeds.

The fire started in a bedroom of a house in Fernbank Avenue.

Firefighters from Leeds and Bradford fire stations were called to the scene just after 11.15am.

Fire crews used four breathing apparatus, two hose reels and a high powered fan to clear the house of smoke.

The injured woman suffered burns to an arm and was taken to hospital by an ambulance.

A working smoke detector was fitted to the property and the fire caused the alarm to go off, the fire service said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.