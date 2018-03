Have your say

A woman suffered from smoke inhalation after a fire broke out inside a home in Dewsbury.

Firefighters were called to Russell Street, Westborough, at about 7pm today (Tuesday).

They found an electrical fire in the hallway of the home.

Crews extinguished the flames using two hose reels and a positive pressure fan.

An ambulance was also called for a woman who had inhaled smoke during the fire.