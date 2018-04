A woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Leeds tonight.

The pedestrian, thought to be aged in her 40s or 50s, was seriously injured in the incident, which happened at about 8.15pm on Belle Isle Road.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said the car stopped at the scene, close to Belle Isle Road’s junction with West Grange Drive.

Belle Isle Road has been closed while investigations are carried out into the crash.