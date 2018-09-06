Woman targeted during attempted robbery in Shipley

Have your say

A MAN tried to grab a woman's handbag during an attempted robbery in Shipley.

The woman was leaving Singhs Convenience Store on Bradford Road when the man attempted to grab her handbag before he ran off towards the city centre.

It happened just after 6.30am on Monday (Sept 3).

He was described as a white man, wearing blue tracksuit bottoms and a red hooded top.

PC David Purcell, of Bradford District CID, said: “We would particularly like to speak to a taxi driver who came to the aid of the victim.

“This incident also happened on a busy main road, so we would be keen to receive any dash cam footage which may be of assistance to our investigation.”