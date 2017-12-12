Woman threatened with baseball bat in 'frightening' attack in Huddersfield car park

Have your say

A woman was threatened with a baseball bat during a "frightening" attempted robbery in a Huddersfield car park.

The victim, a woman in her 40s, was approached by two men on Monday in the car park of the Premier Discount Store in Clough lane, Paddock.

They pushed her to the floor before one of the men tried to steal the victim's handbag at about 5pm.

After she resisted, she was threatened with a baseball bat.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said a bystander intervened and both men fled towards Clough Lane.

The victim was not injured.

The first offender is described as a man in his 20s, around 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build with dark-coloured eyes.

He was wearing dark clothing with a hood up and his face partially-covered.

The second offender is described as a man also in his 20s, around 6ft tall, and of slim build.

He was also wearing dark clothing, including a dark coat with a reflective light-coloured logo on the left arm.

He had his face covered and was carrying a small baseball bat.

PC Tracy Boucher, of Huddersfield CID said: "This has clearly been a frightening experience for the victim, who was thankfully unhurt.

"I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the area and who has any information about what took place to come forward. Enquiries are continuing.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting 13170578388. Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.