Woman thwarts would-be robber's attempt to steal car keys in Huddersfield

A woman managed to foil a would be robber who tried to take her car keys in Huddersfield.

The 39-year-old woman was approached by the male suspect while walking to her parked car at around 7.30pm on Tolson Crescent in Dalton.

He grabbed hold of the victim from behind and demanded she hand over her car keys but she managed to break free and drive away uninjured.

The suspect is described as a white male, with a light skin tone, between 20-25 years old, of slim build and was wearing dark clothing. He spoke with a local accent.

Officers have been carrying out enquiries and are now appealing for anyone with information to contact with police.

Information can be passed by calling 101 or by using the West Yorkshire Police online chat facility, quoting crime reference 13180563700. Information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.