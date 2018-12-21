Woman tied up in terrifying house raid in Rotherham

A woman was tied up by a gang of raiders who ransacked her home and stole a safe.

The raiders struck at a house in Crownhill Road, Brinsworth, at around 3pm on Friday, December 7 after knocking on the woman’s door.

The crooks, who are believed to have had their faces covered, threatened the occupant before tying her up and searching her home.

They left the scene with a safe containing a quantity of cash, leaving the victim tied up.

House to house enquiries have been conducted and CCTV footage is being examined.



Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 515 of December 7.